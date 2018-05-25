Burnley's empty homes blight being tackled

More empty houses in Burnley are set to be brought back into use again through Burnley Council’s Empty Homes programme.

The council’s Executive Committee is recommended to agree the compulsory purchase of 10 properties in the borough which have been long-term empty, in one case for 12 years.

If agreed, the houses will be acquired for re-sale and, once renovated, reoccupied with the proceeds being recycled back into buying and refurbishing further properties.

The council has put more resources into the programme by appointing an empty homes officer who will support the work.

More than 90 empty properties have been brought into use over the past two years, with at least another 160 expected to be improved over the next two years. A report will go to the council’s executive on June 5th.

Coun. John Harbour, Executive member for housing and leisure, said: “Improving our neighbourhoods by bringing properties that have been empty for years is a priority.

“They are often a blight on our communities, attracting anti-social behaviour, flytipping and arson – all problems that cause misery to residents. The programme means houses like these can be renovated and become homes again.”

The properties covered by the report are in Thorn Street, Branch Road, Piccadilly Road, Baker Street, Laithe Street, Albion Street, Every Street and Robinson Street.