Burnley's Calico named one of UK's best companies to work for 10 years in a row

Staff at The Calico Group are celebrating after appearing in the Sunday Times’ 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the tenth consecutive year.

Since their first entry in the prestigious list in 2009, the social housing association based in Burnley has gone on to feature prominently year after year in a reflection of the commitment staff have towards making a positive difference to their customers' lives, according to the group.

Staff who attended the awards ceremony, which took place at Battersea Evolution in London, were invited on stage to collect a special award to recognise this significant achievement.

“We’re really proud and honoured to have featured in the Sunday Times’ top 100 list for the tenth year running, and we’re especially thrilled that this was recognised on the night," said Anthony Duerden, Calico’s Chief Executive. “Calico has grown significantly over the last decade, from a small housing association in Burnley to a large group of companies and charities providing services across the North West.

“It’s truly heartening to see that our exceptional staff are still as focussed on doing a great job to help our customers as they always have been," he added.

The Calico Group consists of a range of innovative charities and businesses working together to make social profit, rather than financial profit, the driving force behind our wide range of high quality services.

For more information, visit calico.org.uk