Burnley's big bingo bash proves a hit with full house

It was eyes down and arms in the air as Burnley went bingo mad at the weekend.

Burnley Mechanics was treated to a full house as more than 400 people joined in the fun at the first ever ‘Bingo that’s Bonkers’ in Burnley.

Hosted by Jason Tansey, the sell-out show featured DJs Perry Macro and Nicki B, a trio of special drag artists and of course, a little bit of bingo.

Prizes on the night included vouchers for a meal at Palazzo, a sports massage worth £40, one month free membership at Muscle Factory, a table for two at Carnivoro and a spa day.

‘Bingo that’s Bonkers’ was held in aid of the Ph7 Wellbeing Centre