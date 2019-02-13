Burnley's beloved Thompson Park Railway on the hunt for new volunteers

The volunteer-operated Thompson Park Railway is looking for a new raft of generous people to lend a hand to keep one of Burnley's best-loved attractions running smoothly.

Operated and maintained entirely by volunteers, the Thompson Park Railway has been chugging along since a group of friends got together in 1990 and decided to open a miniature railway and has depended on the passionate support of volunteers ever since.

Be it selling tickets, replacing sleepers, joinery, painting, machining parts, being a guard, cleaning stock and locomotives, gardening, helping visitors, or generally keeping the railway tidy, the attraction is always on the look out for enthusiastic people to come and land a hand.

Both men and women of any age (over 16) who are adaptable and who can offer their time on a regular or sporadic basis are encouraged to get involved with the railway and experience what rewarding work it can be - there is even the opportunity to work up to becoming an engine driver.

Those interested can speak to any of the service's members for more information.