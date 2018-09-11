Burnley's Bellissimo hoping for slice of luck in national pizza contest

An award-winning Burnley cafe is in line for a slice of other top awards.

Popular family eaterie Bellissimo in Parker Lane, which has already been nominated in three categories in the prestigious English Italian food awards, has now been shortlisted in the UK National Italian Pizza Championships.

The café has already seen great success in the competition in previous years, winning best café in 2015 and 2017.

Now, owner and head chef John Scibetta, will be cooking pizza for Italy’s answer to Gordon Ramsey, respected Neopolitan pizza chef Gianfranco Iervolino.

The celebrated chef, who has his own television programme in Italy, will be flying from Naples in October to judge John and the 24 other finalists at Manchester’s Principal Hotel in Manchester.

John’s wife Lynn said: “Gianfranco is as big as Gordon Ramsey in Italy, so John will be under a lot of pressure but he is looking forward to the challenge.”

The family favourite will also be looking to defend its crown this year, while also competing in the ‘Best Pizzeria’ and ‘Best Authentic Menu’ categories.

Lynn added: “The founder of the awards, Alzo Zilli, asked us personally if we would like to enter these two further categories.

“It was a great boost to us as Aldo is so respected. He has been very supportive of us in recent years.

“Once again, we would also like to thank our lovely, loyal customers. We are proud of Burnley.”