Burnley's Batch gin voted the nation's favourite

Gin lovers across the country have voted Burnley’s Batch as their favourite tipple.



A staggering 25,000 votes were submitted to the UK’s largest gin subscription service, Craft Gin Club, following a taste test of more that 4.7 million gin and tonics.

Batch Gin

And it was the lovingly hand-crafted Batch that came out on top. Phil Whitwell, director of Batch Premium Gin, said: “We are beyond thrilled at being voted Britain’s favourite gin.

“We started distilling in the basement of the family home back in 2015 and we could never have imagined growing so quickly and being shown this much love from the British public. Thank you.”

Spirits have never been higher at Batch. The distillery recently fulfilled its biggest order to date and is now forecasting turnover growth of more than 300%.

Head distiller Ollie said: “We are truly delighted to achieve the accolade of Britain’s favourite gin! Batch Premium Gin is our signature gin so it’s fantastic to hear how much people are enjoying our original recipe. 2018 however marks the year of innovation for Batch HQ, as we continue to develop our range.

“We recently launched ‘Batch Innovations’; a monthly spirits subscription, which allows members to be among the first to try a new flavour of spirit each month. We truly love experimenting and offering our customers something they won’t get anywhere else.”

January’s spirit was Buddha’s Hand Gin, inspired by Chinese flavours. Release #2 is a Cherry Cask Rum while March’s release is a version of a Navy Strength Gin, named Industrial Strength – a nod to Burnley’s industrial heritage.

For more information, visit www.batchbrew.co.uk/batch-innovations/