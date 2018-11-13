Burnley's Asda shoppers rally round members of Queensgate Bowling Club after break-in

Colleagues and customers at Asda, Burnley have rallied round members of Queensgate Bowling Club to help it get back on its feet.



Staff member Annette McGowan-Doe presented a £500 cheque last week to members of the bowling club.



The money will help to replace items which were stolen earlier this year during a break in.



The club, which is located in Disraeli Street, Burnley had entered Asda’s Green Token Scheme, which runs for three months and allows customers to vote for their favourite local charity or good cause.



For more information about the scheme contact Community.4194@gmail.com