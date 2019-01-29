Burnley runners make their way to Old Trafford ahead of Clarets clash with Manchester United

A group of Burnley runners have been pounding pavements all the way to Old Trafford today as part of Scott Cunliffe's incredible RunAway charity challenge.

The former St Theodore’s High School pupil is running to every Burnley away league game this season, clocking up an incredible 2,073 miles in 486 hours of running so far.

Burnley shirt wearing Scott Cunliffe with his fellow runners outside Turf Moor

For the 28-mile trip to Old Trafford – his 13th RunAway of the season – Scott (44) was joined by a group of fellow fitness fanatics who all set off from Turf Moor this morning.

The group included Nik Wilson, Sam Howell and Lewis Rimmer, all running their first marathons and Paul Murray and Dave McDonald who are celebrating their 50th and 49th birthdays, respectively, today.

Burnley College Academy of Sport and Elite Athletes, accompanied by two of of their coaches, ex Clarets Andy Payton and Gerry Harrison, also offered their support by running with Scott on the first leg of his journey.

Burnley College senior managers Simon Jordan and Paul Whittaker were with him every step of the way.

Scott said: "The last one to Watford was really tough. Really underestimated it thinking it was the sixth time I'd run to London and I'd be able to smooth my way through it. The toughest days I've had so far.

"Today I've got 12 people running with me and it's going to be a chat fest really, chatting all the way round.

"The public support so far has been brilliant and the business support in Burnley has been brilliant as well. We've upped the target to £25,000 and I'm confident we'll hit it."

Former Clarets striker Andy Payton. who was running the first "three miles, uphill, in the ice" with Scott today, said: "I think he's done unbelievable. Watford away, and down at Wembley, it's incredible running that distance.

"We've got about 16 students, athletes from the Elite Academy, here doing it here today, who come down at 7am, in these conditions to join in. They're' giving their support and it's really good to see."

Scott is hoping to raise £25,000 for the charitable foundations of all 20 Premier League clubs.

Anybody wishing to donate can do so by clicking here.