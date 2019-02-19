Burnley Rugby Club's charity dinner raises almost £6,000 for Doddie Weir's MND charity

A charity dinner at Burnley Rugby Club has raised almost £6,000 for former Scotland lock Doddie Weir's motor neurone disease charity, the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.

The event, held last Friday, saw dual-code international winger John Bentley and legendary former Scottish centre Scott Hastings (who retired as the country's most-capped ever player) attend the good-spirited event, with the pair - both British and Irish Lions - welcomed as guests of honour.

Unfortunately, due to ill-health Doddie (48) was unable to attend the event, although the 61-cap Scotland international - diagnosed with MND in June 2017 - was very much there in spirit with Hastings - chairman of the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, representing the ebullient father-of-three.

As well as a few guest speakers, the formal dinner also welcomed a number of ex-rugby players and other assorted attendees, with the turn-out swelling to around 90 people. The club expressed their special thanks to Robin Reid and the staff from the Kettle Drum Inn in Burnley who provided all of the excellent food, wines, and catering services for the event.

They also thanked the event's sponsors, Ian Austin from Fieldfisher solicitors in Manchester, Steve Parker & Darren McCue from Parker plumbing & heating services in Todmorden, Michael Duerden from Duerden Packaging in Burnley, Harvey Spence of Kavia Moulded products in Todmorden, David Gallagher of Appletree Finance in Blackpool, and Ian Wilkinson of WILKINSON China Ltd.