Burnley restaurant up for prestigious curry award

A Burnley Indian restaurant is hot on the trail of yet another award.

The multi award-winning Usha in Rossendale Road has been shortlisted in the Best Restaurant in the North-West category at the 8th English Curry Awards.

This nomination comes a year after Usha scooped Outstanding Restauranht of the Year at the same awards. Owner Ibby Ali also picked up North-West Chef of the Year that night.

The 8th English Curry Awards take place at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel on Monday, August 20th.