Burnley restaurant serving free coffee and cake in 'Stand Up To Cancer' pledge

A Burnley restaurant is holding a coffee morning to raise money for the national Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

The Palazzo will open its doors between 9 and 11am on Friday with guests treated to a complimentary coffee and cake.

Pino Cafasso, owner of the Grimshaw Street Italian restaurant, said: "It is completely free to attend and we’ll be serving complimentary coffee and cake. All we ask for is your support and a small donation.

"Along with our finest coffee and chef's homemade cakes there will be a raffle of luxury prizes where the winners will be announced on the following Monday."

All the proceeds raised from Palazzo's coffee morning will be go straight to Stand Up To Cancer, a fundraising campaign organised through Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 that brings the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research.