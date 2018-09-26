Burnley restaurant scoops gong at English Curry Awards

A Burnley restaurant owner has thanked his staff and customers after scooping yet another prestigious award.

Usha picked up North West Restaurant of the Year during a glitzy ceremony at the 8th English Curry Awards in Birmingham.

It comes one year after the Rossendale Road venue was named the country's most Outstanding Restaurant at the same awards, during which head chef and owner Ibby Ali was also named North West Chef of the Year.

"It's amazing to win another English Curry Award," said Ibby. "It so good for the staff to see their hard work recognised in this way. It's nice for them to have something to look forward to.

"I didn't start a restaurant to win awards but it's nice to be given recognition. It motivates you and it makes you want to improve. You have to keep on improving.

"We wouldn't be here without the customers; we certainly wouldn't be winning awards so 'thank you' to them for always supporting us."