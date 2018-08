An award-winning Burnley restaurant is serving up a delicious charity curry night.

The event will take place at USHA restaurant, Rossendale Road, on Monday, October 8th, at 7pm.

It will support Emmaus Burnley, which helps homeless people by providing them with a home and work in a community setting.

Tickets are £16 and 50% of the profits will go to the charity.

To book call Peter on 07976 891801.

For more information about Emmaus or to make a donation please call 01282 430860.