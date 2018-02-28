Burnley restaurant nominated for top award

A Burnley Indian restaurant is hungry for further success after being nominated for a prestigious curry award.

The multi-award-winning Usha in Rossendale Road has been shortlisted in the Best Restaurant in the North-West category at the Asian Curry Awards, taking place in Manchester on Monday.

Owner Ibby Ali thanked the customers for putting forward the restaurant, saying: “This is one of the big ones and it is a huge achievement just to be shortlisted. Thank you to all our customers for helping us get nominated. Hopefully we can bring back the award.”

Ibby’s son Adnan (13) has been helping out at the restaurant and and upon hearing about the nomination asked his dad: “Is it because of me?”

“I just laughed and said ‘no’. you’ve only been helping out on Sundays,” said Ibby.