Burnley residents warned of council tax scam

Burnley residents are being warned to beware of a council tax scam currently operating.

A council spokesman said: "We’ve been made aware that residents are sometimes being approached via email by a company claiming they are owed a council tax refund. The company usually asks residents to confirm certain details, including their bank details.

"This is a scam and residents are advised not to give any details. They should delete any such emails."

If in doubt, always check with the council’s council tax team on 01282 425011 or email localtaxation@burnley.gov.uk