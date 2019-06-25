Burnley residents' views sought on polling station review

Burnley Council is launching a review of polling stations across the borough to make sure they meet the needs of residents.

The review, which begins on July 1st, will also look at the polling districts – how the borough is split into voting areas (or districts) and polling places.

The borough’s returning officer, Mick Cartledge, said: “We want to hear the views of all residents who are eligible to vote, that is aged 18 years and over, particularly those who are disabled or organisations that work with people with any type of disability.

“We want everyone who can vote to be able to use their democratic right and it’s important that polling stations and districts best serve their purpose. We want to know which stations have good accessibility and those that don’t, and why.

"It would also be helpful to hear suggestions about other places that may be used as polling stations.”

Further details will be available at www.burnley.gov.uk/elections under “polling station review”.

Residents can make their views as follows:

- By post – Electoral services, Burnley Borough Council, Town Hall, Manchester Road, Burnley BB11 9SA

- By email – democracy@burnley.gov.uk

Comments must be submitted by September 2nd.

The borough’s returning officer will make his comments and proposals public on August 8th via the website.