Burnley residents urged to have their say on policing in light of potential investment

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw is asking residents for their views on policing priorities as demands on the service continue to grow.

The Commissioner has today launched an online survey and announced a series of summer events to ask residents' views on crime and policing in their area.

These will continue to inform his Police and Crime Plan which sets out how the police and community safety partners work together to keep Lancashire safe.

Mr Grunshaw said: "I am committed to listening and engaging with the public to understand their concerns and issues and ensure that Lancashire Police is meeting their needs.

“For the first time since 2010, thanks to support from the public, investment will be made into policing here in Lancashire with additional officers going into every district across the county, focusing on reducing and preventing crime and dealing with the issues that matter most to people.

"Specialist target teams are also being strengthened to tackle cross border crime and criminality, focusing on burglary and robbery and there will be more detectives following previous public feedback to prioritise investigations around major crimes, child exploitation and domestic abuse.

"With the Government not providing any extra resources but passing the burden onto council tax payers, I want to get a clear view from the public about their priorities and how safe and confident they feel.

"Having made savings of £84m since 2010 with a further £18m to find by 2022, with fewer officers and resources it is even more important to ensure that our plans meet operational needs but also public priorities.

"The Chief Constable and I have a shared ambition for the Constabulary to remain as one of the top forces in the country and to be recognised as an outstanding service. Listening to people's views is an important part of this process"

The Commissioner's survey, which can be found here, will run until Monday, September 16th.

In addition a series of Let's Talk Policing events are taking place across the county.

These include one at Charter Walk, Burnley, on Monday, August 5th from 10am until 1pm and another at ASDA Colne, on Wednesday, September 11th, 10am - 1pm

Further events may be announced through the Commissioner's website and Facebook pages.