Burnley residents invited to take a mini break and pay what they think it is worth

If the recent stormy weather has left you hankering to get away from it all a new initiative launched this month could be just the tonic you need.

'Rate your stay and decide what to pay' gives holidaymakers the chance to pay what they think their 'staycation' is worth.

The new initiative, launched by eviivo as part of National B&B Week which starts today for a week, invites holidaymakers across the UK to pay what they think their staycation is worth, as B&B owners look to put their money where their mouth is.

Paying homage to Channel 4’s famous ‘Four in a Bed’, eviivo’s ‘Pay What You Think It’s Worth’initiative asks holidaymakers across the country to stay in a bed and breakfast during National B&B Week, and allows guests to pay an amount they feel is fair for the experience received.

Whether you fancy an overland safari tour in mid Wales, a free baking class in Dorset or a hamper of delicious local treats in Yorkshire, B&Bs across the country are getting involved by offering special packages and discounts.

The new scheme is to highlight the hard work independent hosts put into not only making their properties a success, but also their significant contribution to the UK economy.

The new promotion allows guests to book and stay in a B&B for the initial cost of £1, and then to pay their hosts on departure what they think was fair for their stay. Properties will be judged on the quality of their food, cleanliness and entertainment, amongst other hospitality factors.

Ed Goldswain, Marketing Director at eviivo, said: “With National B&B Week on the horizon, we wanted to introduce the ‘Pay What You Think It’s Worth’ initiative to give holidaymakers the chance to tell us what they think of their stays.

"We work with so many incredible B&Bs and are confident they can make sure the customers who sign up have a truly unforgettable experience for all the right reasons!”

For more information on the ‘Pay What You Think It’s Worth’ initiative, please visit: https://bandbweek.com/pay-what-you-think-its-worth/

For other National B&B Week initiatives, and more information on the week itself, please visit:https://bandbweek.com/