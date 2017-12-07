Burnley resident wins the People's Postcode Lottery

A lucky postcode in Burnley has won its proud owner £1,000 this week, after a single, anonymous winner of the People's Postcode Lottery was drawn as a winner of the national prize.

The fortuitous postcode BB12 0RW was drawn as a winner of the Daily Prize today on Wednesday, December 6th, worth £1,000 per winning ticket. With a minimum of 31% of ticket sales having gone directly to charities, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £246 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Danyl Johnson, said: “What a great prize for our Burnley player just weeks before Christmas! With over £130 million in prizes to be won in 2018, why not enter the next draw with your postcode?”

A local cause that has received support from players is Pennine Lancashire Community Farm, which was awarded more than £18,000 this year to restore an area of woodland for a range of activities for both schools and adults.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.