Students at a Burnley primary school have been putting their best feet forward in a bid to raise awareness of autism.



Children from all year groups at St Augustine's RC Primary walked an extra 2,000 steps every lunchtime for a week as part of the Walk for Autism campaign.

Pupil support lead Helen Webb said: "This has helped the children to raise awareness of autism and also stay fit at the same time.

"They have really enjoyed it."