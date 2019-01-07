Burnley pupils raise £374 in aid of Pendleside Hospice

Pupils at St Peter's C of E Primary School in Burnley raised £374 for Pendleside Hospice after holding an organised PE fitness circuit.

The generous youngsters from Year 3 decided they wanted to raise funds for Pendleside as some of the children in the class have been directly affected by the hospice..

The “Green Class” at St Peter’s is led by Mrs Hutchinson and Mrs Cartridge who both spoke highly of their children and this fundraising attempt.

Mrs Hutchinson said: “Our kind children wanted to donate this money to the hospice in thanks for the way their friends and family members have been looked after at Pendleside.

"They took part in this vigorous PE circuit and have done so well so raise this amount of money. Thank you to all the parents and other family members who sponsored them.”