Burnley pupils on the crest of a wave with GCSE results

Student Amelia Denker was celebrating six GCSE Grade 9s, the top mark under the new system.

A pupil at Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley Amelia has also achieved three 8s and a 7 and she will now study A'Levels in Spanish, Maths and Drama at Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School.

The smiles say it all for GCSE students Matthew Marr, Alice Watson, James Llewellyn-Evans and Daud Irfan.

As well as being talented academically, Amelia is also a hit on the stage as a member of Todmorden Hippodrome. She has also starred as Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz as well as playing parts in Cats, Oliver!, Les Miserables and Hairspray.

Amelia said she was "shocked" by her great results but confessed she has no idea what she would like to do as a future career.

Last year’s Head Girl Alice Watson is aiming high – she wants to be an MP.

Alice was high-fiving as she celebrated five Grade 9s, four 8s and a 7 in her GCSEs.

Alice said: “I was so nervous, I thought I had failed my physics but I got an 8. I couldn’t believe it.”

Alice has taken part in a number of clubs at Blessed Trinity, including being leader of the debating team and taking part in the Young Enterprise Scheme.

She may go to St Christopher’s High School in Accrington to study Politics, History, Spanish and Classics, adding: “I want to be an MP.

"People need their voices to be heard and I believe I can do that.”

Blessed Trinity RC College students with their GCSE results this morning.

Stephanie Targett has been so impressed with school she wants to go back – as a teacher.

She achieved four 9s and two 8s among her 10 subjects – including a 9 in English Language and Literature.

Stephanie hopes to take Combined English, RE and Maths at Thomas Whitham.

“I want to be a teacher either at a secondary school or college,” said Stephanie. “I have considered becoming an RE teacher as I am a catholic and I think it’s important to educate others about the importance of all religions.”

The smiles of Lora Sarte and Aishah Aslam are captured as they open their GCSE results.

Referee Jude Mercer is determined not to show a red card to his dream career of a solicitor.

Jude celebrated a 9 in history along with two 7s and three 6s in his GCSEs.

Jude referees up to Level Seven in junior football games, but he wants to go into business law.

He said: “Refereeing is hard, it can be a bit intimidating but you just get on with it.

“I want to go to St Christopher’s to study English Language, Business, Law and French as I want to be a solicitor.”

Kerry Shaw knew what she wanted to be from a young age – and has never changed her mind.

“I have always wanted to be a vet,” said the Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic student. “I have two cats and have always loved animals. For as long as I can remember, I have wanted to be a vet and have never changed my mind.”

Kerry got two 9s in Religious Studies and Spanish and five 8s among her results.

Kerry volunteers every weekend near Crown Point where she helps disabled children ride horses.

“I want to go to St Christopher’s Sixth Form and study Biology, Chemistry, Spanish and Combined English.”

Aishah Aslam also celebrated two 9s – in Religious Studies and history and she is considering a career in criminal psychology.

Aishah will study Biology, Law, Psychology and History at Burnley College.

“It’s either criminal psychology or I may go into public services,” said Aishah.

Daud Irfan also got two nines, in maths and physics, and will go onto Burnley College to study maths and further maths.

“I am looking into engineering,” said Daud.

Francesca Baldwin has excelled at music at Blessed Trinity as she plays violin to Grade Four Level and also the piano.

Francesca achieved a 9, three 8s and six 7s in her results.

She plans to study History, Maths and English Literature at Burnley College.

James Llewellyn-Evans achieved a 9 in maths and 8s in chemistry and physics, Megan Grimes also celebrated Grade 9 in English Literature as did Stanley Grewal.

Charlotte Marsden achieved a 9 in history, Alex Oxley celebrated a 9 in physics while Emily Ruane chalked up Grade 9 in English Literature as did Leoni Conway.