Burnley pupils help out Pendleside Hospice with sponsored run

Pupils from a Burnley primary school have raised £300 in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

The youngsters from St James’ Lanehead raised the money by taking part in a sponsored 'Run, Jog, Walk'.

All year groups participated in the event which took place in October on the school playground.

Pendleside Hospice fundraiser Jo Applegate attended the school this week to thank the children for their support and to receive the cheque from St James’ Lanehead's head boy and head girl, plus three members of the school council.