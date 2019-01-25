Burnley pupils have a hoot learning about owls

Pupils at Casterton Primary Academy had their science and English learning brought to life by some very special visitors from SMJ Falconry.

The pupils have been learning about animals in their science lessons this term and are reading The Owl Babies by Martin Waddell in English.

Seven-year-old Caiden enjoyed the visit from SMJ Falconry.

So they were thrilled when SMJ Falconry, from Oxenhope, visited the school with four different owls for them to look at and hold.

Teacher Mrs Stubley said: “The pupils all really enjoyed meeting the different owls and finding out lots of interesting facts about them such as what they eat, how they hear and when they sleep. It was a great introduction to our topics for the term and has got them really excited about learning more about owls.”

For more information on Casterton Primary Academy, which is part of the Pendle Education Trust, visit www.castertonprimaryacademy.co.uk.