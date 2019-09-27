Burnley pupils chosen for special World War One centenary battlefield tour

Four Year 10 pupils from a Burnley school have been selected to go on a First World War Centenary Battlefields Tour Programme.

Phillip Braithwaite, Hannah Cherry, Eve Bibby and Olivia Dyer, who are all studying GCSE History at Blessed Trinity RC College, will be with pupils from Rochdale and Manchester as part of the Legacy 110 Project.

This is an award-winning initiative where pupils visit the battlefields and learn about WW1 before returning home to deliver a community-first WW1 project.

The idea is for every pupil who attends the battlefields tour is to create an enduring legacy by impacting on 110 people in their community.

It was hoped it would reach out to 888,264 people by 2019 – the number of British and Commonwealth students killed in WW1 – but they have far surpassed this.

The Blessed Trinity quartet will also prepare lessons which key stage three students will complete as part of Remembrance Week in school.

They will also take part in a social cohesion day in Manchester where they will meet up with schools they travelled with, listen to speakers and take part in drama workshops.

Head of History Sarah Cheshire said: "The pupils that are attending will be perfect ambassadors for the school and the community and are on a mission to share their knowledge and the message of remembrance upon their return."