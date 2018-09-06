Burnley public urged to air views on selective licensing

A 12-week public consultation on whether selective licensing should be introduced in one area of Burnley, and existing schemes extended in three other areas, has been launched.



Selective licensing encourages landlords and residents to work together with the council and other partners to improve areas by improving the management of private rented properties, tackling anti-social behaviour and crime and increasing demand for housing.

Burnley Council wants to gather the views of residents, landlords and other interested parties before making a final decision in January 2019.

The consultation will run until November 26th.

The current Trinity, Gannow and Queensgate selective licensing areas are due to end in 2019.

The council believes there is an improving picture within these areas with moderate rises in house prices, reducing empty properties and anti-social behaviour along with environmental crime showing a downward trend.

Despite these improvements the proposed selective licensing areas are still in low housing demand, when compared to the borough.

It is felt bringing selective licensing to an end at this stage would present a risk that these improvements will not be sustained or built upon.

The council is also proposing to introduce selective licensing in the Daneshouse and Stoneyholme area due to the low demand for housing and poor property conditions.

The council is using a number of measures to make sure it gets as much feedback as possible:

- A questionnaire will be hand delivered to all houses in the proposed areas

- All known landlords operating in the proposed areas will be sent a letter inviting them to complete an online questionnaire

- The questionnaire is also available online and by email

Drop-in sessions for residents (landlords and other parties are welcome to call in) are being held as follows:

Trinity: Parkside Methodist Church, Cog Lane - September 12th and October 17th, both 3 - 7pm; St Matthew’s Church, St Matthew’s Street - September 13th 4 - 7pm, and October 18th 3 - 7pm.

Gannow: Gannow Community Centre - September 18th and October 22nd, both 3 - 6-30pm.

Queensgate: Linkbridge Centre, Swinless Street - September 25th and October 30th, both 3 - 6-30pm.

Daneshouse with Stoneyholme: Chai Centre, Hurtley Street - September 20th 3 - 6pm and October 29th 2 - 5pm.

Two landlord events will be held on October 2nd and November 12th at Burnley Town Hall, both starting at 6pm (only one session need be attended).

Those landlords wanting to attend must book a place by contacting landlords@burnley.gov.uk or phone 01282 425011 and ask for the selective licensing team.