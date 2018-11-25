Burnley public thanked for helping to catch burglar

Police have praised the public for helping them to detain a man who stole jewellery from a house in Burnley.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary after a break-in at a house in Mitella Street, where the jewellery was taken from, on Friday.

Information about the break in was shared on a social media post set up to help warn the public about suspicious activity in Burnley.

The culprit, who was arrested in Todmorden Road, was interviewed on suspicion of burglary. He admitted the offence and was charged and remanded in custody.

He is due to appear before Burnley Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "A big thank you again for the publics/ help, they are the reason this active burglar is now before the court."