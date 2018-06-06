Burnley primary school teacher found with child porn on computer

A Burnley teacher could be facing a jail term after police found child porn on his computer.

Father-of-two Paul Fort was arrested at Rosewood Primary School, where he worked. He was then released by police and was under investigation for six months.

Burnley Magistrates' Court

Officers discovered a total of 32 people indecent photographs, including nine moving images, on a laptop in a wardrobe by the side of his bed at his home, the town's magistrates heard.

The 50-year-old, who qualified as a teacher in 2010, has been married for 25 years and is involved with a local church. He told police he was not sexually attracted to children.

Mrs Tracy Yates (prosecuting) told the hearing police seized electronic devices in the defendant's possession at the school and more were seized after a search of his home.

Officers examined the images found on the laptop and found four Category B pictures - the most serious category is level A - showing young teenage girls engaging in acts of solo masturbation.

Mrs Yates said a total of 28 photos were found at Category C. They showed girls between 10 and 15 years of age, posing nude or partially clothed, in a sexualised manner.

The prosecutor continued: "There were a number of other images were which were borderline. The majority were of the same girl, who he appears to have been chatting to over Skype. It is not possible to say when the pictures were taken."

Mr Nick Cassidy (defending) told the hearing: "Since his arrest, he has engaged with a number of local counselling groups aimed at assisting defendants who are charged with these offences.

"I have to concede that these offences are always serious and always dealt with by the courts in a serious way."

The Bench adjourned the case until next month for an all options pre-sentence report.

Fort, of Westbourne Avenue South, Burnley, admitted two counts of possessing indecent photographs, last October 12th. He had no previous convictions.