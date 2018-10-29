Burnley primary school spearheading new peace foundation campaign

A project that encourages children to have positive relationships with each other is being spearheaded by a Burnley primary school.

St Augustine's RC Primary is taking a leading role in the Tiny Steps for Peace initiative which is being run by the Johnathan Ball and Tim Parry Peace Foundation

A new project aimed at younger pupils it is based around inter-active storytelling and aims to enhance the emotional, social and relational skills of young people, develop group problem-solving skills and embed basic conflict resolution skills.

Headteacher Sinead Colbeck said: “We already take part in the Small Steps for Peace but this is a new initiative which encourages primary school pupils to have positive relationships with each other and peers.

"Our pupils have embraced it."

The peace foundation was set up by the families of the two boys, Johnathan Ball and Tim Parry who died in 1993 when the IRA planted a bomb in Warrington town centre.

Johnathan was just three and Tim only 12 when they were killed.