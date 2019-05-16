Burnley primary school set for expansion after increasing number of school places

The capacity of a popular Burnley primary school is to be increased.

Lancashire County Council's Cabinet has agreed to temporarily expand Briercliffe Primary School in Burnley.

This expansion will be provided using existing accommodation from September 2020.

The school will then expand permanently from September 2021 through the provision of additional permanent accommodation on the existing school site.

This expansion means that the school, in Delamere Road, will be able to accept 15 extra pupils in reception class each September from 2020.

The number of pupils at the school will increase from 45 to 60 in each year group, growing the total number of places at the school from 315 to 420.

The need for additional primary school places is due to a rise in the birth rate coupled with the effect of housing development in the area.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We need to increase the size of this popular school to meet additional demand for places now and in the future in the North Burnley area. I'm delighted that we'll be able to provide an extra 15 pupil places each year from September 2020.

"We are constantly reviewing changing demographic factors to make sure the number and location of the school places we provide are adequate throughout Lancashire. It's great that we've been able to offer these extra places.

"We are looking forward to being able to accommodate more children from September 2020."

Briercliffe Primary School headteacher Robert Blanchet said: "I am delighted to be able to welcome more pupils to our school.

"The school has been oversubscribed in recent years, with significant pressure on places in our area. Hopefully this will now be eased.

"This expansion will bring many positive benefits to our school and we are thrilled to have been given this opportunity for our school to grow."