Burnley primary school's student council meet with governors

Members of the student council at a Burnley primary school have been learning about the responsibilities undertaken by staff and governors after having a chance to meet the wider faculty at their annual meeting.



Enjoying afternoon tea with the governors on September 18th, new members of Reedley Primary School's student council took the chance to meet and interact with the governors and learn about their roles and responsibilities and generally what is means to be a school governor.

Children also had the chance to speak to staff.

Along with delicious treats, hot beverages, and juices. the children from Years 3 to 6 enjoyed speaking to the staff too, and - busy with many of their own upcoming projects and fundraising ideas - were excited to learn about the similarities between how meetings are held in both school council and the governors.