Burnley primary school's budding authors wow teachers in creative writing competition

From a thrilling World Cup adventure to a magical journey to a fantasy land, pupils at a Burnley primary school have been wowing their teachers with their stories as part of a creative writing competition.

Students at Casterton Primary Academy were asked to write the ending to a story after being given the opening paragraph by their teachers, with set themes of either football or jungle/forest adventures nudging the budding authors in the 'write' direction.

“The writing competition was a great way of getting all of our pupils to put into practice what they have learnt in their English lessons," said Key Stage 2 leader, Mr Taj. "We received lots of outstanding entries and were really impressed by the standard of writing. The children are already eager to take part in the next competition.”

All pupils who entered the competition received Dojos reward points and the five winners - Ayesha and Abdur-Rahim from Year 2, Isabelle from Year 4, and Emma and Ellie from Year 6 - were presented with prizes ranging from footballs to L.O.L surprise balls for their efforts.

