Burnley primary school pupils get creative at thrilling Turf Moor literary event

A group of children from a Burnley primary school children have taken part in an exciting literary event at Burnley Football Club which saw them work with three different authors to improve their writing.

Thoroughly enjoying the day, the Walverden Primary School students dabbled in some poetry and improved their rhyming with poet Giovanni ‘Spoz’ Esposito before competing in a rhyme-off against Primet High School. Discovering their love of words, the school's Year 3 pupils are now Spoz's biggest fans, receiving signed copies of his book for the school library.

Teaching the children about description and helping them invent their own superheroes with weird and wonderful powers was Steve Cole, while Kathryn Evans explained how she started writing herself, telling the children how reading had inspired her to write, before she shared some of her skills in order to help them to develop their own prose.

"The children had a very exciting day which they thoroughly enjoyed," said one of the Walverden teachers. "Their love for reading has definitely increased - even the children who supported other football teams enjoyed visiting Turf Moor!"