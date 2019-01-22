Burnley primary school crown new batch of Spelling Bee wizards

A new batch of brilliant Burnley spellers have once again been unearthed by a local primary school, with the winners of their spelling bee even beating some of their teachers to earn a place in the semi-finals where they will compete against other schools.

Running another spelling bee as part of their SWAT (Schools Working and Achieving Together) cluster, Reedley Primary School once again crowned a new set of spelling whizz-kids, with a dictionary-defying king or queen named for every year group from Year 1 to Year 6.

Offered a list of words from the National Curriculum and given two minutes to spell as many as they could correctly at the first round on Friday, 18th January, the winning Reedley kids "performed exceptionally well" according to the school's Deputy Headteacher, Kerry Gorrell, with some spellers spelling over 70 words correctly in the time provided.

"All of the children were very competitive and the competition was very close - some of the children even beat their teacher's record!" said Kerry. "Saleyha is our reigning overall champion from last year so has her title to defend. The rest of the children are new winners and it is their first time at representing the school in the Spelling Bee."

The winner from each class went head to head with their year group partner class to decide an overall Year group winner, with the victorious spellers being:

Year 1 - Azaan

Year 2 - Eesa

Year 3 - Ayesha

Year 4 - Abdullah

Year 5 - Saleyha

Year 6 - Sameeha

These children will then go forward to a semi final on March 12th where they will compete against children from Walverden Primary and Briercliffe Primary. The winners from these heats will then go to the final where they will compete with finalists from the other SWAT schools.