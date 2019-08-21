Burnley post office workers' one million pennies challenge to raise pounds for the hospice

Staff at a Burnley post office have set themselves a target of collecting an incredible one million pennies!

And the Coal Clough Lane Post Office are already at the 10,000 mark.

Once they reach the magic million that will mean they have raised £10,000 for Pendleside Hospice.

Staff at the post office, headed up by Peter Harrison and former Rosehill Post Office owner Steve Harvey, have a thermometer displayed in the post office which is recording their progress.

As well pennies, they are also taking old English and foreign coin and notes, scrap jewellery, medals and watches to add to the one million pennies total.

Peter said: “These are just a few ideas which can help us to raise money for Pendleside.

"It is such a worthy charity, so please, come in with your pennies, and play a part in it with us.”