A Burnley butcher producing some of the county's finest pork pies from their family butchers' in the shadow of Turf Moor has seen their pie selected as one of the top five in the county by the Lancashire Pork Pie Appreciation Society.



Having been part of the community in the heart of Burnley since 1983, Heys Family Butchers on Lyndhurst Road have welcomed the news that their signature classic pork pie has been received so warmly by the LPPAS, who work "tirelessly to identify, assess and celebrate the best pies in Lancashire," according to their website.

Butcher Daniel Heys with the famous pies, named in the top five in Lancashire by the Lancashire Pork Pie Appreciation Society.

"It's a real achievement, we're really happy with how it's gone down," said butcher, Danny Heys. "We're famous for our sausage here at Heys Family Butchers; we started doing pies about five years ago, so we're relatively new to the pie business, but to get in the top five in Lancashire is brilliant.

"We think it's special because all the ingredients we've got together - the jelly, the meat, the pastry - are all finely balanced," he added. "When you bite into it, you get a nice biscuit crunch to start with, then it's just a really nice flavour on the tongue."

At the LPPAS's upcoming awards event, people will be able to sample all five of the shortlisted pies and help them to find the champion, with tickets costing £10 and all proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

"The LPPAS really help put pork pies on the map - they put a lot of hard work and dedication into the job - and they're raising money for charity along the way, so all their hard work is really appreciated," said Danny. "They help put small retailers on the map, which is brilliant. Come down, try they pie, and make your own mind up. I'm positive people will like it [and that] they'll be back for more."

As well as pies, the butchers' also have a range of sausages, including their latest release: The Proudsville.

Firmly ingrained in their role as a family-oriented butchers', Heys was previously run by George, before Danny - who has over 20 years experience working at the establishment - took over from his father some four years ago.

As well as their stellar pies, Heys do a selection of locally-themed sausages, with their latest addition - the Proudsville - named in honour of Sean Dyche's declaration that he was "the proudest man in Proudsville" after Burnley moved into fourth place in the Premier League briefly earlier this season.

"We really feel like we're a big part of the community around here," said Danny. "We've got Burnley Football Club just around the corner here, so we do quite a lot of themed sausages, and they go down an absolute treat.

"We do a Worsthorne Nibbler and a Towneley Taster, and what we've done for the Proudsville is combine those two together, and it's gone down a storm," he added. "They're flying off the shelves; I know the Clarets are on a bit of a bad run at the minute so I thought it was a fantastic opportunity to show that the backing is there."