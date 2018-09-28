Burnley police seize deadly weapons from suspects

Burnley police have confiscated two knives after arresting a pair of suspects, who were kept in custody until being processed the morning after.



Authorities seized the deadly weapons, which appeared to be between five and six inches long, overnight on September 26th before a police spokesperson wrote on Facebook: "Team 3 Burnley have been busy tonight with two knives being recovered from suspects.

The knives in question.

"Both were quickly dealt with and arrested for offences," the statement added on the suspects. "They are currently spending the night in our en suite rooms and will be dealt with in the morning."