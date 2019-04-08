Burnley police back national 'Make Yourself Heard' campaign

Burnley police are backing the national 'Make Yourself Heard' campaign to raise awareness of the silent 999 system.

The 'Silent Solution' allows someone calling 999 from a mobile who is too scared to speak or make a noise to press 55 when prompted.

This then tells the police when the call comes through that it is a genuine emergency.

The campaign has been launched by the Independent Office for Police Complaints during this week which is National Stalking Awareness Week.

The system is well established and could literally be a life-saver for a stalking or domestic abuse victim - however lots of people still don't know about it.

More information can be found at www.lancashire.police.uk