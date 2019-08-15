Burnley police appeal to teenager to let them know he is safe

Burnley and Padiham Police have put out an appeal to find a teenager who has been missing for nine days.

Brendan McFarlane (16) has been missing from the Bacup area since Tuesday last week.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, stockily built and has short ginger hair.

It is unknown what Brendan is wearing. It is believed that he has been in Waterfoot.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact 101 quoting reference LC-20190807-0619.

A police spokesman said: "Brendan if you are reading this please be assured that you are not in any trouble, we simply need to check to make sure that you are safe and well."