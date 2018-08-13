Burnley police appeal for info on missing 50-year-old woman

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a 50-year-old woman named Jane Barnes, who has been missing for two days.

Jane, who lives in Bacup but who has ties to the Burnley area, is described as white with short mousey brown hair and a Southern accent.

"We need your help locating a missing person Jane Barnes who has been missing for two days now," read a statement from police. "Please could anyone with any information call us on 101 quoting log number LC-20180811-0830.

"Jane - if you are reading this please could you contact us to let us know that you are safe and well."