Burnley police appeal after Padiham pensioner robbed in her own home by woman with a knife

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a shocking burglary on a vulnerable woman in Padiham

The incident happened at around 11.15pm on Tuesday when the 69-year-old victim answered the door of her home on Dryden street in Padiham.

A lone woman demanded money and barged into the house. She went into the lounge and removed a purse containing bank cards and £200 cash. It is believed that she may have been armed with a knife.

The victim was left physically unharmed but very shaken.

A witness described what is believed to be the same offender on a bicycle on Kiddrow lane about 30 minutes before the incident.

The offender is described as white, slim, wearing dark clothing and a cap or hat.

Detective Inspector Nicola Bithell, of East CID, said: “This was an incredibly distressing incident for the vulnerable victim and while she was not physically hurt she has been left extremely shaken.

“I would appeal for anyone who has any information or anyone with CCTV in the area to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1682 of June 25th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.