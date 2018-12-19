Burnley plumbers help to plug Pendleside Hospice funding gap

Generous Burnley plumbers have shown true festive spirit to help raise funds for Pendleside Hospice.

James Hargreaves Plumbing Depot held a raffle within its busy trade counter and donations from customers, suppliers and staff raised £260.

Adrian Hope, manager at the JHPD branch on Todmorden Road, said: "We decided to see if offering a special toolkit as a top prize could bring a return for charity and the response from everyone has been tremendous.

"We have raised the money inside two weeks and where better to send it than Pendleside Hospice, particularly at this time of year?"

Christina Cope, head of corporate fundraising at Pendleside Hospice, said: "It was a wonderful surprise when we heard that a local company with the reputation of James Hargreaves Plumbing Depot was going out of its way to lend us a helping hand.

"We are very grateful to everyone who contributed in any way."