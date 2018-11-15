Burnley photographer wins national competition with 'inspiring' photo

A Burnley man has won a national photographic competition with his winning image set to appear in a charity calendar.



Stephen Root was one of hundreds who entered the My Inspiring Moments competition launched by photobook and print specialist CEWE Photoworld in conjunction with mental health charity Mind.

The UK competition, which was part of the world’s largest photography competition - the CEWE Photo Award 2019 - asked entrants to share their most treasured memories and inspiring moments they had ever captured on camera.

It came after research discovered that one in five people now take the majority of their photos to portray a certain image on social media – with 24% of people stating that aiming to get a good photo to share on social media had made them stressed and anxious in the past.

Stephen’s winning photograph of two arctic terns meeting mid-flight was selected as one of the final 12 images by judge photographer Julian Calverley, who was stunned by the poignant moment Stephen managed to capture on camera.

Stephen said: “I chose to submit the arctic tern image as the way they are placed makes it look like they are meeting in mid-air and having a conversation.

"I’m delighted that my photograph was chosen as part of the winning entries and am excited to be helping to raise money for such a great cause.”

Stephen, along with 11 other winners, will have their images compiled into a calendar which will be sold online at CEWE Photoworld, with £5 from the sale of each calendar going to mental health charity Mind.

To purchase CEWE’s Inspiring Moments calendar, published in conjunction with Mind, go to: https://cewe-photoworld.com/mind-calendar

The CEWE Photo Award 2019 competition is still open for entries. Submit entries before May 31st, 2019, to be in with a chance of winning great prizes: http://contest.cewe-photoworld.com