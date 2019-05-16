Burnley people invited to apply for cash help from dedicated trust fund

The deadline for individuals and organisations from Burnley to apply for cash help from a trust fund set up over 100 years ago is just days away.

The Stocks Massey Bequest fund was set up by Edward Stocks Massey, who made his fortune through the family brewery, and left a large sum of money in his will for the benefit of the people of Burnley.

Over the years it has helped countless local students go on to higher education with additional support.

The grant is available to individuals and organisations in the town for education, the advancement of science, learning music and other arts within the borough.

There are also two Higher Education Student Support Scholarships available each year to assist young people of Burnley who have gone into further education in the borough, and who have achieved a place at a higher education institution.

The deadline for applications is Thursday, May 23rd.

For more details and an application form visit https://www.burnley.gov.uk/abou…/other-information/charities

