Burnley pensioner suffers serious injuries following car collision

A Burnley pensioner is in a serious condition following an accident last night.

The 89-year-old woman was injured following an accident involving a Toyota car in Glen View Road at around 8-15pm yesterday.

She suffered a broken leg and spinal fractures and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where she remains in serious condition. The female driver of the Toyota is believed to have been uninjured.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

"An 89-year-old has serious leg injuries that are thought to be life-altering, and has been taken to hospital. Our thoughts are with the lady and her family at this time."