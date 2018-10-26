Burnley & Pendle NSPCC: 'Support Towneley Hall Christmas fundraiser'

A local NSPCC committee is preparing to host its flagship Christmas event at Towneley Hall, with members calling on the local community to support them at what has been a feature fundraiser for over two decades.

Treating guests to songs, a buffet, and various other attractions, the Burnley and Pendle Branch of the NSPCC will be holding their Christmas celebration at the 14th century Grade 1-listed hall, with the organisation also having celebrated their 130th anniversary earlier this year.

With the event taking place on Tuesday 11th December at 7:30pm, the South Pennine Singers - part of the festivities for many years - will be putting on a concert of Christmas carols and other songs, while a cold buffet will be held following the concert in Towneley Hall's Great Hall.

“This is such a fantastic event and will really get everyone in the Christmas spirit," said Deborah Sefton, community fundraising manager for the NSPCC. “We really want the community to support the hard work the Burnley and Pendle branch have put into organising this festive treat.”

The Burnley and Pendle branch has several district committees within it that raise funds in areas including Brierfield, Fence, Habergham and Lowerhouse, Rosehill, Simonstone and Read, and Worsthorne.

The NSPCC’s Christmas campaign Light for Every Childhood is shining a light on neglect, with one in 10 children in the UK having suffered neglect and Christmas being yet another cold, dark, lonely time for suffering children. The NSPCC aims to, with your support, turn their lives around.

Tickets for the event are priced at £15 and include a buffet supper and a glass of wine. Tickets are limited, phone 01282 615403.