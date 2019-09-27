Burnley & Pendle 4 Peaks: 1,882m and 42 miles in 12 hours for Pendleside Hospice

A Burnley man is gearing up for a Burnley and Pendle Four Peaks Challenge for Pendleside Hospice tomorrow which will see him scale Pendle Hill, Weets Hill, Boulsworth Hill, and Hameldon Hill in under 12 hours.

With the collective height of the four hills amounts to 1,882m, mirroring the year in which Burnley Football Club was founded (1882), and a total distance of 42 miles, Ian Chapman certainly has his work cut out for him ahead of the hike.

Setting off at 6am sharp, Ian will leave from the Angel Inn and hope to return to the pub for 6pm. Throughout the climbs, Ian will be assisted by Robert Williams, who will meet him at five checkpoints on the day with drinks.

"All proceeds going to an excellent, fabulous local charity," said Ian on Facebook. "I am in awe at what [Pendleside Hospice] do for our local community and further afield. I am just doing my bit by raising awareness and, as you can see, collectively we have become many and have made a difference."

To donate to Ian's cause, head to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ian-chapman23?fbclid=IwAR3-X_tluX2Y3F6gcooLZ1K3xom87vV-qca8SbaHH1g-ld-qtMzUQ1EAD6g&utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_content=Ian-Chapman23&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_source=Facebook