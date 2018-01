Burnley Parkrun was cancelled this morning due to "shot ice in the car park and in the course".

Icy conditions overnight led to the Parkrun in Burnley's Towneley Park, which was due to start at 9am this morning, being cancelled as conditions were too dangerous.

Organisers apologised for the late cancellation of the run with a message about an hour and a half ago on Facebook, but added that at least it meant runners can stay inside and keep warm!