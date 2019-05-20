Burnley park was a hive of activity and fun to celebrate World Bee Day

A Burnley park was a hive of activity on Saturday for a fun packed event.

The Buzzin' Bee Day was held at Ightenhill Park and attracted hundreds of families who enjoyed a host of attractions including stalls, games and competitions, inflatables, live music and food.

Held to celebrate World Bee Day the event was organised by the Friends of Ightenhill Park who have their own bee project in the park.

Volunteers take care of their own hives and they have also erected raised beds for the public to grow their own plants and flowers.

Prizes up for grabs on the day include a honey-themed hamper from Morrisons, and Earnie’s in Colne also made a generous cash donation towards the event.

Youngsters at the day were thrilled when Bertie Bee, Peppa Pig, and Paw Patrol’s Chase and Marshall made special guest appearances along with the Friends' own giant bee.

Suzanne Smith, one of the organisers,said: "It was a great day and the weather was kind to us also.

"We hope to have raised around £5,000."