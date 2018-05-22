Burnley park to host Bank Holiday family fun weekend

Archery and tomahawk throwing and owls are just two of the attractions on offer this Bank Holiday weekend.

A family fun weekend is being held at Burnley's Thompson Park from Saturday to Monday (May 26th to 28th)

Running from 11am to 4pm each day there will be a host of attractions including fairground rides, giant inflatables, the miniature railway and boating lake, charity stalls and entertainment.

The Scottish Pipe Band will play at the park on Sunday.

The park is in the process of a massive £1.2m renovation programme which will see the boathouse transformed into a cafe, brand new equipment on the play area and an upgrade of the iconic Italian gardens.